XML Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,841,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,316,000 after buying an additional 88,066 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 97,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

