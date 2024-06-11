XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,843,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,736,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.