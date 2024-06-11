XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $492.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $493.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.78. The company has a market cap of $446.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

