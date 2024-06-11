XML Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,655 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,472,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after buying an additional 28,557 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
PPA opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average is $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $105.81.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
