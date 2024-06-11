XML Financial LLC Cuts Position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,892 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RMI opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

