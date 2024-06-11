XML Financial LLC Decreases Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

XML Financial LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 105,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 89,750 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

