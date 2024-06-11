XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $255.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $251.28 and a one year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,671 shares of company stock valued at $438,754. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.