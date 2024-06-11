XML Financial LLC Invests $263,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $108.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,814,013 shares of company stock worth $71,428,603 over the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

