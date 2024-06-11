XML Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,012 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.