XML Financial LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.3 %

RIO opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

