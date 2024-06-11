XML Financial LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.63. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $240.61.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

