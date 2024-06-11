XML Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 419,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.97, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $3,639,643. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

