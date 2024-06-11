XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $595.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.