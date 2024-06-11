XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Target by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,683,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

TGT opened at $148.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

