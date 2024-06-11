XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

