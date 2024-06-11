XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Price Performance

Shares of MGNX opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.