XML Financial LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,970,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $117.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

