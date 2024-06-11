XML Financial LLC Sells 5,445 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $55.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.478 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

