XML Financial LLC Takes $228,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,514,000 after acquiring an additional 77,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $430.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

