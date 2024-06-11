XML Financial LLC Takes $247,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,698,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

