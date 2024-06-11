XML Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

