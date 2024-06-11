Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 2,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.
About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yakult Honsha Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.