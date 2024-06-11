Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YEXT. B. Riley dropped their price target on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -252.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 17,238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Yext by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

