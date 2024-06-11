Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $394.0 million-$396.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.3 million. Yext also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.35-0.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday.

Yext Price Performance

About Yext

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

