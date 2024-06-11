Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.12 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Several other research firms have also commented on JAKK. StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.29. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

