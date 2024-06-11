Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

