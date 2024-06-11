Zacks Research Weighs in on AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.02 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

