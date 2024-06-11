Zacks Research Weighs in on Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

CRS stock opened at $103.99 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after purchasing an additional 438,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

