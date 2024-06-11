Zuoan Fashion (OTCMKTS:ZAHLY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zuoan Fashion Limited (OTCMKTS:ZAHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Zuoan Fashion shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.
Zuoan Fashion Company Profile
Zuoan Fashion Limited is a casual menswear company. The Company’s products are designed in-house and sold under the Zuoan brand. The Company offers a range of products, including men’s casual apparel, footwear and lifestyle accessories, primarily targeting urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. The Company’s apparel products include blazers, jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, leather jackets, down jackets, pants and jeans.
