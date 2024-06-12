10,394 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FI opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.