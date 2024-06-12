11,367 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in AAR by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AAR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth $21,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Price Performance

AIR opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $73.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Insider Activity at AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

