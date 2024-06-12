12,617 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after buying an additional 213,235 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,723,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,844,000 after acquiring an additional 426,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,448,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,164,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK stock opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.