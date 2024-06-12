19,117 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,374.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,695 shares of company stock worth $6,537,029. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $140.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $142.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.