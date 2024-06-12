2,544 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.93 billion, a PE ratio of 233.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.68.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

