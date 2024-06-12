2,578 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

META stock opened at $507.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.33 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,823 shares of company stock valued at $244,704,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

