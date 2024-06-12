56,193 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

