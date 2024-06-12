63,035 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

