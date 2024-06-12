6,325 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,430,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,882 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,900,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,606,000 after purchasing an additional 369,512 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Bank of America by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 392,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 128,009 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

