7,490 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,043 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.5 %

TROW stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

