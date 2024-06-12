93,523 Shares in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MTG stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

