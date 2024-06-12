Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,992,000 after buying an additional 146,384 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 419,781 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ANF opened at $185.85 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nigel Travis sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $1,337,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,120 shares of company stock worth $48,119,693 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

