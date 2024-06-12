ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 7,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 88,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABVX shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,414 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter worth $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

