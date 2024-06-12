Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

