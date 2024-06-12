Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY25 guidance to $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.050-7.050 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Earnings History for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

