Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.95.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $294.25 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.76. The firm has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 77.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 124,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

