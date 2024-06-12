Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Up 5.8%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 97,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 570,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,339,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,311,000 after purchasing an additional 103,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,013,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130,130 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,074,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 432,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

