Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 1st

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

