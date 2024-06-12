Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,516 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Align Technology worth $35,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,866,000 after buying an additional 90,581 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,190,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.00.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $253.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.47.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.