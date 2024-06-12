Altria Group, Inc. (MO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on July 10th

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Altria Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Altria Group has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Altria Group to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

