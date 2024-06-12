American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 150.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.5 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

